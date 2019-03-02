13 things you probably didn’t know about Jennifer Aniston

- Jennifer Aniston became a household after “Friends” debuted back in 1994.
- The actress appeared on several sitcoms before landing her role as Rachel Green.
- Aniston’s parents were actors, but they didn’t encourage her to join the industry.
But they weren’t exactly receptive to their daughter following in their footsteps.
In 2015, Aniston told Collider that although she had a love for the theater growing up in New York City, her parents were pretty strict on her time in front of the television.
“I was hell-bent because my dad was just begging me not to be in the industry. He said, ‘I do not want your heart broken. The rejection is brutal. Please, please, please don’t do that. Become a lawyer.'” she said. “That was my one rebellion. I was hoping that I was going to make it so that I could prove him wrong.
At a 2011 press conference for her movie “Horrible Bosses,” she said, “The toughest job I’ve ever had was being a bike messenger in New York City. I was 19.”
She added that her worst day on the job was when she drove into an open car door. “I’m just very uncoordinated and extraordinarily klutzy. And I just never should have been allowed on a bicycle with cylinders,” she said.
She apparently lasted only two days, telling Collider, “It was really wrong to put me on a bike in New York City with taxi cabs.”
During this time, she also worked as an ice-cream scooper and a waitress.
In 1996, Aniston told Rolling Stone that she eventually moved to Hollywood, and “sold her soul” to take a job as a telemarketer, before snagging her first acting role.
She told People magazine in 2016, “High school was tragic. Just not well-informed. You know, you’re experimenting. It was the ’80s and I looked like a goth nightmare.”
“I wasn’t going for most beautiful,” she added. “It was, ‘how can I be the most rebelliously unattractive?'”
At 21, she starred alongside “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom” star Mayim Bialik on Fox’s “Molloy,” acted on a brief TV adaptation of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” in 1990, appeared on a Fox sketch comedy series called “The Edge” in 1992, and worked on a CBS comedy called “Muddling Through” in 1994 right before she landed the role of Rachel Green.
She told Collider in 2015, “I just had this deep feeling in my gut that somehow something was going to happen, and I just had to be patient.”
But in 2011, longtime “SNL” cast member Adam Sandler revealed to Oprah that Aniston turned the role down to star on “Friends.”
“I remember being on the ninth floor where Lorne Michaels’ office was, and seeing Jen come in. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. There’s Aniston. Is she about to be on our show?'” he said.
Aniston shared that “SNL” wasn’t happy with her decision.
“They thought I was making a huge mistake,” she said.
She said, “They wanted [Courteney Cox] to play Rachel. Unbeknownst to each other, I wanted to play Rachel and she wanted to play Monica. It worked out perfectly.”
But even though Aniston’s hair has inspired trends ever since, it seems she’s not a fan of her most-famous cut.
She has worked with stylist Chris McMillan ever since, but told Allure in 2011, “I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look. How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.”
In fact, Aniston couldn’t even style the look herself, so she was completely reliant on McMillan for the six months she rocked “the Rachel.”
In 2014, she appeared on “The Graham Norton Show,” and when Norton asked if she’d seen the movie about a killer leprechaun recently, she said, “Actually, it was a mortifying moment when [ex-husband] Justin [Theroux] and I had just started to date. He was flipping through the channels and he stumbled upon that. And that was our next two hours, much to my embarrassment.”
She said, “I thought I wasn’t smart. I just couldn’t retain anything. Now I had this great discovery. I felt like all of my childhood trauma-dies, tragedies, dramas were explained.”
To compensate for her worries, she said she focused instead on making people laugh when she was in school.
According to E! News, she said, “I basically have a real fear of going underwater. I was a kid and I was riding this tricycle around a swimming pool and I drove my tricycle into the swimming pool and I didn’t let go and my brother tried to [help me]. So, I can’t go underwater and no one will believe me. I honestly can’t.”
Theroux dished on the trip to Extra TV saying, “It was a fantastic honeymoon. We had thought about it; we could just do a normal honeymoon, or we could go with some friends, keep the party going, relax, and have fun. It was really special, it was really beautiful.”
“How lucky I am I got through that without having any emotional scarring,” she said. “I’ve been in therapy for years.”
In 2015, she told The Hollywood Reporter that her beloved therapist unexpectedly died around the time that she was divorcing Pitt, sharing, “But I learned so much in the four years I worked with her, that when she did pass away I remember thinking, ‘Wow, everything that we talked about and discussed, it’s allowed me to be really peaceful about it all.’ I mean, there were human moments. But I was really shockingly OK.”
