13 things you probably didn’t know about Jennifer Aniston

Both her parents were actors, but they didn’t encourage her to join the industry.

Aniston’s father, John Aniston, starred on “Days of Our Lives,” and her mother, Nancy Dow , starred on 1960s shows like “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “The Wild Wild West.”

But they weren’t exactly receptive to their daughter following in their footsteps.

In 2015, Aniston told Collider that although she had a love for the theater growing up in New York City, her parents were pretty strict on her time in front of the television.

“I was hell-bent because my dad was just begging me not to be in the industry. He said, ‘I do not want your heart broken. The rejection is brutal. Please, please, please don’t do that. Become a lawyer.'” she said. “That was my one rebellion. I was hoping that I was going to make it so that I could prove him wrong.