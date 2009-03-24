Jennifer Aniston Dumped Geeky John Mayer Because He Twitters Too Much

BREAKING: Jennifer Aniston reportedly dumped singer-songwriter John Mayer because instead of calling, emailing or texting her he was Twittering — Twittering over and over.



The UK’s Telegraph reports:

The source said: “John suddenly stopped calling her or returning her emails and when she would finally catch up with him, he’d say: ‘I’ve been so busy with work. I’m sorry I haven’t had time to call you back.”

The source added: “Jen was fuming. There he was, telling her he didn’t have time for her and yet his page was filled with Twitter updates.

“Every few hours, sometimes minutes, he’d update with some stupid line. And in her mind, she was like ‘He has time for all this Twittering, but he can’t send me a text, an email, make a call?’.”

It has also been claimed musician John made no attempt to cover up his Twitters.

The source said: “He didn’t even deny it. He knew he was avoiding her. So when she called him on it and ended things, he just said OK, and that he was sorry it didn’t work out.

“He took the break-up like a man.”

Here’s a YouTube video from the pair’s better, pre-Twitter days:



