Jennifer Aniston says she and Courteney Cox watched 'Friends' bloopers together after stumbling across videos online

“Friends” costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow spoke about their hit NBC show during a conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

Aniston said that she and costar Courteney Cox were trying to reference something from the sitcom when they “stumbled on” bloopers online.

“We sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves,” Aniston said.

“I love stumbling on a ‘Friends’ episode,” Aniston said during a conversation with “Friends” costar Lisa Kudrow, which was done virtually, for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

The actress, who starred as Rachel Green during the show’s 10-season run, continued: “This one time I was with Courteney, and we were trying to find something to reference, an old ‘Friends’ thing. And then we stumbled on – there’s bloopers online – and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

In response, Kudrow said that she’s also spent “hours watching bloopers.”

NBC Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow on ‘Friends.’

Aniston and Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, went on to reminisce about breaking character while filming humorous scenes of the show.

“Here’s what I love, is when I watch an episode, I’ll usually remember where we broke during the scene,” Aniston said.

She continued: “You and I would always get into these fits of laughter because you had this wonderful ability to – you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break. You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, ‘I’m sorry, it’s really funny.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston and Kudrow said that they hope to reunite once the coronavirus pandemic ends to they can film their highly anticipated unscripted “Friends” special for HBO Max.

Getty/NBC ‘Friends’ lasted for 10 seasons on NBC.

The reunion was originally supposed to be recorded in March at Warner Bros. Studio’s Stage 24 in Burbank, California, which is where the original series was taped.

The special would gather together the six main cast members: Aniston, Kudrow, Cox, Matt LeBlanc,Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. It was originally expected to be ready for the launch of HBO Max, a new streaming service, in late May. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, filming has been postponed.

Aniston said that it’s “going to be really fun” when the cast is able to reunite for the special, and Kudow shared similar sentiments.

“That will be really great,” she said. “I can’t wait to do that.”

