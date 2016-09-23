People are upset over Jennifer Aniston's image on the cover of the 'New York Post'

Kim Renfro
Jennifer Aniston at Storks premiere 2016 Matt Winkelmeyer Stringer Getty ImagesMatt Winkelmeyer/Stringer/Getty

The New York Post isn’t known for shying away from controversial or graphic headlines and cover images, and their take on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is no different. The September 22 cover, one day after news of the divorce broke, featured a large image of Jennifer Aniston’s face with the text “BRANGELINA 2004-2016.”

The image on the cover is of Aniston as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in 2011.

As noted by Refinery29, some people believed this to be a “classless” move on the Post’s part. The responses on Twitter alone were heated and immediate. 

The “delete” memes and gifs started right away, too.

The Post’s article focusing on Aniston cites “close” “pals” who claim the actress knew it was “just a matter of time” before Jolie and Pitt divorced, and UsWeekly was reportedly told by a source close to Aniston that she said “Yeah, that’s karma for you!” while discussing the news with a friend.

Aniston has made no statement to the public.

