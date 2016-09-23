People are upset over Jennifer Aniston's image on the cover of the 'New York Post'

The New York Post isn’t known for shying away from controversial or graphic headlines and cover images, and their take on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce is no different. The September 22 cover, one day after news of the divorce broke, featured a large image of Jennifer Aniston’s face with the text “BRANGELINA 2004-2016.”

Today’s cover: Jennifer Aniston knew Brangelina would end one day https://t.co/JvMlGzXP0A pic.twitter.com/uwVam0Glr1

— New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2016

The image on the cover is of Aniston as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in 2011.

As noted by Refinery29, some people believed this to be a “classless” move on the Post’s part. The responses on Twitter alone were heated and immediate.

.@nypost Cover is not clever or funny. A family is breaking up. There are children involved. Show some compassion.

— Rehan Choudhry (@rehanc) September 21, 2016

@nypost This is so utterly childish. She has absolutely NOTHING to do with this & YEARS have gone by. #ridiculous #Brangelina #NYPost

— Gregory G. Allen (@GregoryGAllen) September 21, 2016

I love celebrity culture but idk why Jennifer Aniston is on the cover of the NY Post when innocent people are killed every day.

— lauren✨ (@laurrrx91) September 21, 2016

@nypost @PageSix Why insert Aniston into these people’s pain. So cruel! Aniston & her husband are busy building a life of their own.

— MH (@totsiesdaughter) September 21, 2016

The “delete” memes and gifs started right away, too.

The Post’s article focusing on Aniston cites “close” “pals” who claim the actress knew it was “just a matter of time” before Jolie and Pitt divorced, and UsWeekly was reportedly told by a source close to Aniston that she said “Yeah, that’s karma for you!” while discussing the news with a friend.

Aniston has made no statement to the public.

