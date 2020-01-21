Jennifer Aniston clapped at Brad Pitt's SAG Awards joke about playing someone who 'doesn't get on with his wife'

TNT Jennifer Aniston smiled and clapped during Brad Pitt’s SAG acceptance speech.

Brad Pitt made a joke during his SAG Awards acceptance speech about playing a character who “doesn’t get on with his wife,” and Jennifer Aniston’s reaction was priceless.

Pitt, 56, won best supporting actor for his work in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and he referred to that role during his acceptance speech.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he said. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

As the audience burst into laughter, the camera panned to the faces of several celebrities including John Lithgow, Tom Hanks,Rita Wilson, and Jamie Foxx.

TNT John Lithgow, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jamie Foxx all seemed amused by Pitt’s comments.

It then showed the 50-year-old Aniston smiling and clapping at her ex-husband’s comments.

Pitt then proceeded to talk about the connections he drew between the film and his personal life.

“Each of us in this room, we know pain, we know loneliness, we bring that to the screen,” he said. “We have moments of grace, we’ve had moments of wisdom, we bring that to the screen.”

You can watch his speech in the clip below:

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Brad Pitt is full of quips as he accepts the #SAGAwards statue for best supporting actor in a film https://t.co/duqdI5q1az pic.twitter.com/Kb1kL0LqR6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

It was a successful night for the former couple, as Aniston also took home the award for best actress in a drama series for her role in “The Morning Show,” which she produced alongside her costar Reese Witherspoon.

