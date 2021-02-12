20 of Jennifer Aniston's best style moments

Getty Jennifer Aniston has had many memorable looks.

Jennifer Aniston has developed a signature style on the red carpet.

Aniston loves a plunging neckline and isn’t afraid to wear a revealing dress.

The actress also is known for wearing well-tailored pantsuits.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to the red carpet, and she is always willing to take a fashion risk to turn heads.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Aniston has always gravitated toward simple, black dresses, but they almost always have a revealing, plunging neckline or a high slit. On the other hand, some of her best looks are expertly tailored pantsuits.

In honour of her birthday on February 11, here are the most memorable looks Aniston wore on the red carpet, from the ‘90s to today.

In 1995, Aniston wore her signature “Rachel” haircut with a revealing outfit to the 2nd Annual VH1 Honours.

Terry McGinnis / Getty Aniston at the 1995 2nd Annual VH1 Honours.

The “Rachel” haircut became popular in the mid-’90s after Aniston wore the signature look while playing Rachel on “Friends.” But this memorable look was less about the hair and more about the clothing, which revealed her navel and some cleavage, foreshadowing her future red carpet looks.

At the 1997 premiere of her movie “Picture Perfect,” Aniston wore a floral printed dress.

Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE / Getty Aniston at the 1997 premiere of ‘Picture Perfect.’

The simple, floral dress was paired with an equally simple purse for a classic look.

She turned heads in her gown at the 1999 Emmy Awards.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Aniston at the 1999 Emmy Awards.

Brad Pitt and Aniston appeared on the red carpet for the first time together, and the actress wore a beaded top with a flowy skirt by Randolph Duke. For this look, she departed from her “Rachel” haircut and chose relaxed waves.

At the 2002 Golden Globes, Aniston proved she wasn’t all about gowns.

KMazur / Getty Aniston at the 2002 Golden Globes.

On this red carpet, Aniston wore a simple yet expertly tailored black suit that matched Pitt’s outfit. It was one of the first times the actress wore a suit, and it wouldn’t be the last.

In 2002, Aniston accepted her Emmy Award for “Friends” in a pink gown with a vintage silhouette.

Robert Mora / Getty Aniston at the 2002 Emmy Awards.

The Dior gown was beaded and complimented her skin tone perfectly. The choker was also a great addition to the vintage dress.



Read more:

21 of Michelle Obama’s best style moments



Two years after her big win, Aniston wore another memorable dress to the Emmy Awards.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Aniston at the 2004 Emmy Awards.

At the 2004 Emmy Awards, the actress wore a strapless Chanel dress that W Magazine has ranked among the “best Emmy red carpet dresses of all time.”

While at a screening of her film “The Break-Up” in 2006, she wore a standout metallic dress.

Sean Gallup / Getty Aniston in 2006.

Aniston’s low-cut, sequin dress was “a departure from Aniston’s typically understated style,” according to Insider’s Hannah Goldstein and Amanda Krause.

At the 2009 Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, Aniston wore a dazzling, strapless dress.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Aniston in 2009.

“This smokin’ hot Prada number Jen wore to The Women In Film Awards in 2009 showcases her love of a good cocktail dress and a little bit of sparkle,” Megan Gustashaw at Glamour wrote in 2011.

In 2003, Aniston wore a floor-length navy blue dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jean-Paul Aussenard / Getty Aniston at the 2003 SAG Awards.

Aniston opted for a navy blue floor-length gown with revealing cut-outs.

She wore a similarly cut black dress to the 2004 Golden Globe Awards.

Carlo Allegri / Getty Aniston at the 2004 Golden Globe Awards.

Harper’s Bazaar calls this vintage Valentino gown one of “the best Golden Globes dresses in history.”

For the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Aniston wore a strapless gown.

Axel Koester / Getty Aniston at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Aniston’s strapless and detailed dress was Valentino haute couture.



Read more:

The most memorable red carpet look from the year you were born



At the 2010 Golden Globes, Aniston wore yet another perfectly fitted black dress.

Kevin Winter / Getty Aniston at the 2010 Golden Globes.

The Valentino gown featured a high slit so the actress could show off her legs.

She brought a pop of colour to the 2013 Oscars red carpet.

Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Aniston at the 2013 Oscars.

“Jennifer Aniston wore romantic red for the Oscars 2013 in a Valentino gown. With a strapless shape and classic a-line shape, Jen kept it traditional and did it well as only Jennifer can,” Penny Goldstone at Marie Claire wrote in 2020.

Aniston returned to her pantsuit look for the 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

C Flanigan / Getty Aniston at the 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

This Gucci pantsuit was the perfect colour for the actress, and the plunging neckline was highlighted with gold jewellery.



Read more:

40 photos that show how Britney Spears’ style has evolved through the years



At the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she stood out in a green dress.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Aniston at the 2015 SAG Awards.

The vintage John Galliano dress had Aniston’s signature plunging neckline, and Harper’s Bazaar named it one of the best looks that year.

Aniston stunned in another gown at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Aniston at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Although the Academy snubbed Aniston for her role in “Cake” in 2015, Aniston still showed up to the award show in a stunning, beaded Versace gown.

In 2017, Aniston revived her love for a black dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

John Shearer / Getty Aniston at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The Versace gown had Aniston’s signature plunging neckline and a high slit.

Aniston combined her love of black and pantsuits in one memorable look for an event in Paris in 2017.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Aniston in 2017.

At a fashion event at the Louvre in Paris, Aniston kicked the pantsuit up a notch with a leather top and a unique jacket.

Aniston chose a black ballgown for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty Aniston at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The black dress by Dior took over 200 hours to make, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Aniston stepped away from her signature black dresses to wear a memorable white silk gown to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Aniston at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Like at the Golden Globes, Aniston turned to Dior for this figure-hugging gown.



Read more:

34 photos that show how Jennifer Aniston’s style has evolved over the years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.