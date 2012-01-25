Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Just Bought This $21 Million Mansion In Bel Air

Zillow/Wikimedia Commons



TMZ is reporting that Jennifer Aniston just bought a four-bedroom house in Bel Air for $21 million.The house is just another piece in Aniston’s large real estate portfolio.

This beauty was designed by A. Quincy Jones, with walls of glass. The property sits on just shy of two acres.

TMZ says that Aniston gets the title to the new place tomorrow. But even if it’s all just rumour, it’s worth a look inside this gorgeous home.

