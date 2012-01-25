Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Just Bought This $21 Million Mansion In Bel Air

Meredith Galante

jennifer aniston house

Zillow/Wikimedia Commons

TMZ is reporting that Jennifer Aniston just bought a four-bedroom house in Bel Air for $21 million.The house is just another piece in Aniston’s large real estate portfolio.

This beauty was designed by A. Quincy Jones, with walls of glass. The property sits on just shy of two acres.

TMZ says that Aniston gets the title to the new place tomorrow. But even if it’s all just rumour, it’s worth a look inside this gorgeous home.

We love the bright red front door to the gated house

There's plenty of shrubbery

The property is very well manicured

Check out the ivy and lattice work near the house

The swimmer's pool looks huge

There's a lot of shade over the pool, we hope Jen doesn't get too chilly!

The balcony off the second floor

The stone walk way around the property

