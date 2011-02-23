rumour Is That Jennifer Aniston Has A Thing For A Banker In The West Village

The latest rumour is that Jennifer Aniston has a crush on a banker who lives in a pre-war duplex in the West Village.
Aniston recently toured the $15 million penthouse, and though she didn’t purchase it, she did find something else she liked.
A hottie in the building!
From Extra:
Although she did not end up buying an elegant $15-million West Village penthouse, word around town is that she is interested in one of the neighbours, a banker, who resides in the building!
So the question is, who’s the banker who lives at 2 Horatio Street?
From NBC:
The actress reportedly toured and is close to closing on a completely remodeled pre-war duplex at 2 Horatio Street.
