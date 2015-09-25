Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux took their friends on their honeymoon and stayed at a resort that runs up to $12,500 a night

Last month Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married at a super secret ceremony, but could they follow it up with a discreet honeymoon free of paparazzi?

It turns out, yes.

The couple brought along their closest friends like like Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, and Courteney Cox and went to the lush Four Seasons in Bora Bora.

Just look at these ridiculous pictures from the resort’s Instagram account:









In a recent interview with Extra for the new season of his show “The Leftovers,” Theroux, explained why he and Aniston decided on inviting friends on their honeymoon.

“We had thought about it; we could just do a normal honeymoon, or we could go with some friends, keep the party going, relax, and have fun,” Theroux said. “It was really special, it was really beautiful.”

But beauty comes with a price.

If you’re planning on partying like Justin and Jen, just know staying at the Four Seasons in Bora Bora will run you between $US5,000 and $US12,500 per night.

