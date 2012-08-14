Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Are Engaged—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyJennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are engaged! Theroux’s rep confirmed the news that the actor/screenwriter popped the question, “Justin Theroux had an amazing birthday on Friday, receiving an extraordinary gift when his girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, accepted his proposal of marriage.”
- Here’s what happened inside Warner Bros. CEO Barry Meyers’ Obama fundraiser in Los Angeles with Michelle Obama and Chelsea Handler.
- Miley Cyrus chopped her hair off into an edgy, bleach blonde ‘do Sunday night, tweeting, “Never felt more me in my whole life. LOVE my hair. feel so happy, pretty, and free.” During a past interview with ABC, Cyrus foreshadowed the cut: “One day I’m going to cut my hair like [Twiggy], I know I am” she said, referencing a photo of the British model framed in her dressing room. “I will one day.”
- See Beyoncé’s personal pics of Jay-Z and baby Blue Ivy she just posted on her Tumblr account.
- John Mayer and Katy Perry are officially dating and not trying to hide it during their Los Angeles rendezvous.
- Five things you didn’t see on TV from Comedy Central’s Roseanne roast.
- The Spice Girls gave fans what they wanted, what they really, really wanted on Sunday with a fantastic performance at the London Olympics’ Closing Ceremony. Watch the group perform “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life” here.
