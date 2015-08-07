Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married in a secret ceremony this weekend

Jennifer Aniston and her fiancé of almost three years, actor-writer Justin Theorux, got married this weekend at their Bel Air home.

The 70-person guest list included Howard Stern, Jason Bateman, Lisa Kudrow, Sia Furler, Samantha Ronson, Chelsea Handler, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and more.

Aniston, 46, reportedly told party-goers that it was a surprise bash for Theroux’s 44th birthday, but both E! News and People magazine have sources confirming it was, in fact, a wedding.

People posted this image of Aniston’s backyard set up for the festivities:

And TMZ has pics of puppet-like cake toppers and a pastor walking to the grounds:

The couple first met on the set of “Tropic Thunder,” which Theroux co-wrote, in Hawaii in 2008.

