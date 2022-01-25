Bravo fires Jennie Nguyen from ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ over ‘offensive social media posts’

Jennie Nguyen, seen here during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ has been fired by Bravo. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bravo has fired Jennie Nguyen, a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Nguyen joined the show in its second season, which is still airing.

She was criticized by fans of the show and by her castmates after Facebook posts from 2020 about racial-justice protests resurfaced.

Jennie Nguyen will no longer be a cast member on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Bravo announced Tuesday.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen,” the network said in a post to Twitter.

Nguyen did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. She has not yet publicly commented on her firing.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention,” the announcement said.

Nguyen came under fire last week for social media posts she shared in 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests in which she appeared to criticize the racial-justice movement, Insider previously reported.

The posts, which were deleted last week but were preserved by users on Twitter, elicited a strong reaction from fans of the hit Bravo show, who called for her firing. None of the controversial posts were written by Nguyen herself but were posts by others that she shared to her personal public Facebook page.

One post falsely said “anarchists” were “rioting in major cities every night” in the summer of 2020, which was false. Another post she shared cast doubt on COVID-19 vaccines because a cure for cancer hasn’t yet been established, Insider reported.

“Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week,” one post shared by Nguyen in September 2020 read. “Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters.”

Nguyen in an Instagram post issued an apology after the posts resurfaced last week.

“At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were,” she wrote. “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Nguyen faced pushback from her RHOSLC castmates, including Jen Shah who last week said she was “disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issued.” Cast member Meredith Marks said she was “deeply disturbed and outraged by her actions” and Lisa Barlow said she didn’t “condone” Nguyen’s Facebook posts.

Nguyen, joined the cast of the reality show for season 2, which first aired in September 2021. The season is expected to conclude in February with a pre-taped reunion episode.