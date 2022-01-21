‘Real Housewives’ star Jennie Nguyen apologizes for ‘offensive’ anti-BLM Facebook posts she wrote following George Floyd’s death

Jennie Nguyen first appeared on Season 2 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ Natalie Cass/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “Real Housewives” star Jennie Nguyen apologized for her resurfaced Facebook posts.

On Instagram, she said she “learned how offensive and hurtful” her words were.

A fellow cast member, Jen Shah, called the apology “disingenuous” in response.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen apologized on Instagram for the “offensive” Facebook posts she made following George Floyd’s death in 2020.

“At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were,” she wrote in the Wednesday post, which has over 3,000 likes. “I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

She added the hashtag “#hateisavirus” in the Instagram post’s description.

Jen Shah, one of Nguyen’s fellow “Real Housewives” cast members, made an Instagram post on Thursday in response, saying she was “disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issued.”

She wrote in the post that her husband and sons are Black and that she was “deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments” on their behalf. Shah did not respond to a request for comment.

Nguyen’s Facebook posts have been deleted, but they were saved and reshared by Twitter users online and previously sparked a significant amount of social-media backlash, Insider reported. The criticized Facebook posts did not appear to have been written by Nguyen, but were posts from others that she had shared.

In one post, Nguyen shared an article propagating the disproven rumor that George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died in 2020 after former policeman Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes, died because of a drug overdose. Floyd’s death was found to be a homicide, and Chauvin was convicted of manslaughter and murder in April.

She also shared a post falsely claiming that “anarchists” were “rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property,” which appeared to be a reference to the predominantly peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.

Nguyen has not uploaded a follow-up Instagram post or responded to Shah’s post as of Friday afternoon, and neither she, nor Bravo responded to requests for comment.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is currently airing its second season and is set to conclude in February.