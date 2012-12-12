Incredible Hand-Drawn Maps Of New York City

Photo: Jenni Sparks

When online art vendor Evermade.com commissioned Jenni Sparks to draw a detailed map of New York City including its subway lines and famous landmarks, it was nothing new for the London-based artist.Sparks had already hand-drawn a similar map of London for Harry Hayes, Evermade’s owner.



Much like the Map of London project, the Map of New York took three months for Sparks to complete. Each building had to be researched, neighborhoods toured, and subway lines mapped out before the intense, hand-cramping work had even begun.

The finished print includes Lower Manhattan, Midtown, parts of the Upper West and Upper East Sides, Williamsburg, Long Island City, Central Park, and a bit of Brooklyn and Queens. Sadly, the Bronx, Staten Island, and the remainder of Brooklyn is missing, but perhaps that’s another map for another day.

Both the New York and London maps are for sale on the design store’s website.

