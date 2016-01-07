Here's the shirt Kendall and Kylie Jenner designed that PacSun doesn't want you to see

Getty Images Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are bona fide social media stars.

They have also embarked on a joint fashion designing career, with lines available at mass retailers Topshop and PacSun. But one shirt from their PacSun line is currently under fire.

According to Page Six, a shirt designed by the notorious duo was pulled from PacSun stores after PacSun was allegedly sued by the Island Company. Page Six notes that Jenner girls’ shirt bares a marked similarity to an Island Company top.

The shirt in question, Page Six says, had the following quotation: “Run away. Fall in love. Never return.”

There’s a photo available of the shirt on Where To Get It:

The Island Company’s shirt, according to the report, is markedly similar, and says: “Quit your job. Buy a ticket. Get a tan. Fall in love. Never Return.”

There’s a photo available of the shirt on Instagram:



A source has told Page Six that “the parties have settled this matter and PacSun has removed all existing shirts from its stores.” (If you click on the “buy” link featured on Where To Get It, it leads to a faulty PacSun page.)

Business Insider has reached out to PacSun for a comment.

