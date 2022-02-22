Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan said she was denied ‘basic human needs’ like a phone and daylight in prison

Jenna Ryan at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. Department of Justice

Jenna Ryan served 60 days in a Texas federal prison after attending the Capitol Riot.

In a series of tweets, Ryan said prison was like a “third world country.”

Ryan tweeted that she was denied “basic human needs” like a phone, sunshine, and recreation.

Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan said Monday that she was denied “basic human needs” during her prison sentence.

The Texas realtor served a 60-day prison sentence after pleading guilty to a single federal misdemeanor charge of parading on Capitol grounds last year.

In a series of tweets, Ryan said that prison was like a “third world country” where officials are used COVID-19 lockdowns “to sadistically abuse all the inmates.”

“Basic human needs like sunshine, recreation, phone calls, visits were denied for me for 60 days despite nine negative COVID tests,” she tweeted. “I was kept in Quarantine … ONE ROOM with no access to commissary, phone, visits, recreation … Also, the room was kept at 50 degrees.”

“I was kept in a cold chapel with air blowing at 50 degrees in order to ‘kill COVID.’ I had two paper thin blankets and short sleeve clothing. I froze,” she said.

Ryan was housed in the Federal Prison Camp, Bryan in Brazos County, Texas, according to Newsweek. The prison did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

She started her sentence in mid-December and was released on February 17.

Marking her return in a Twitter video, Ryan said she was “so excited” to be free.

In that video she gave a much brighter picture of her time incarcerated, saying she spent most of her time in prison reading books, praying, and watching a lot of TV.

“I did not get beat up … I ate a lot of bologna sandwiches, I didn’t lose a ton of weight,” she said in the video.

Before serving her prison sentence, Ryan had said that she hoped to practice yoga, detox from alcohol, and lose 30 pounds (14kg) while in the facility.

In her video, Ryan said she was “proud of the fact” that she protested on January 6.

At least 770 people have been charged in the insurrection so far.