Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan said she cut her hair and colored it brown for fear of being beaten up in prison if she stayed blond

Jenna Ryan on January 6, 2021. Department of Justice

Texas realtor Jenna Ryan served 60 days in federal prison after attending the Capitol Riot.

Ryan told radio show “The Hang Zone” that she was afraid she was going to be beaten up in prison.

To avoid conflict, Ryan said she cut her hair and dyed in brown to look “mousy.”

Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan said she cut her hair and colored it brown to look “mousy” in prison because she was afraid of being beaten up.

In an interview with KTCK-AM radio in Dallas, Texas, Ryan said she was a “little bit freaked out” before going to prison because “haters” on social media had warned her she would be hurt.

The Texas realtor served 60 days at a minimum-security facility in Brazos County called Federal Prison Camp Bryan after pleading guilty to a single federal misdemeanor charge of parading on Capitol grounds last year.

Ryan spoke with KTCK-AM’s “Hang Zone” talk show on Tuesday.

She said: “I was a little bit freaked out because everybody on social media, a lot of the haters … were all like ‘We hope you get beaten.’ And I was like … I don’t want to get beaten.”

“And so I literally turned my hair brown, cut it, turned into the most mousy-looking person you have ever seen.”

Ryan started her sentence in mid-December and was released on February 17. In a Twitter video marking her return, Ryan’s hair appears to be dyed back to blonde.

The realtor said she did not get beat up in prison, and that she made friends with fellow inmates, whom she called “great people.” Ryan did complain about prison conditions, saying that due to COVID-19, the facility was like a “dungeon.”

In an interview with Insider last year, Ryan said she was “definitely afraid” of being treated badly by prison guards.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she accused prison officials of mistreating inmates under the guise of COVID-19 restrictions.

But she offered a different account speaking to “The Hang Zone,” saying of the guards that she “ended up loving them and they ended up loving me.”