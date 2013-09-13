J. Crew Creative Director Jenna Lyons Doesn't Wear The Brand's Shirts

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images President and Creative Director of J. Crew Jenna Lyons.

J. Crew President and Creative Director Jenna Lyons’ career at the brand spans two decades.

But Lyons’ signature white button-up doesn’t come from J. Crew.

Lyons explained to GQ:

“I wear white shirts about six days a week. I’m a strange shape — I’m very tall and my arms are incredibly long — so I have all my shirts made custom.”

She gets her Bespoke shirts at Ascot Chang.

But Lyons isn’t abandoning her brand.

She sometimes brings fabric J. Crew is using to be tailored into her shirts.

“It’s sort of a secret ritual for me — I go by myself and spend an hour getting my shirts done.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.