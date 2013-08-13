HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jenna Lyons Bought A $US6 Million Fixer-Upper Loft In SoHo

After selling her
gorgeous townhouse in Park Slope, Brooklyn,back in March 2012, the fashion world was eagerly waiting to see where J. Crew’s president and creative director Jenna Lyons would live next.

And now, nearly two years after first listing the home, Lyons has won a bidding war on a 3,500-square-foot loft in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighbourhood, according to Curbed.

Real estate listing website StreetEasy says that the fashion designer paid $US500,000 over the asking price. And judging by the property photos, she’ll probably spend even more renovating the space to attain her former Park Slope townhouse’s splendor.

But Lyons — one of the most influential people in America — won’t be hemorrhaging money, especially because monthly maintenance for the home is only $US200, which the listing says is due to income from the building’s ground floor retail space (which is sadly not a J. Crew store).

Jenna Lyons's new $US6 million loft is in this co-op building in SoHo.

Source: StreetEasy

It's on quiet Mercer Street in the trendy downtown Manhattan neighbourhood.

Source: StreetEasy

The co-op has been owned by the same family for the past 36 years.

Source: StreetEasy

There are 13 huge windows throughout the 3,500-square-foot apartment.

Source: StreetEasy

The floor plan is open, and the kitchen has ample cabinet space.

Source: StreetEasy

There are exposed brick walls throughout the home.

Source: StreetEasy

As well as rooms with multi-levels. This also helps provide much-needed storage space.

Source: StreetEasy

The main bedroom has a loft and extremely high ceilings.

Source: StreetEasy

Some spaces in the home clearly need renovations. Lyons will likely be both renovating and refurbishing the loft to suit her tastes.

Source: StreetEasy

All in all, we can't wait to see what Lyons's new loft looks like as soon as she's done decorating.

Source: StreetEasy

