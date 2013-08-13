HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jenna Lyons Bought A $US6 Million Fixer-Upper Loft In SoHo

After selling her

gorgeous townhouse in Park Slope, Brooklyn,back in March 2012, the fashion world was eagerly waiting to see where J. Crew’s president and creative director Jenna Lyons would live next.

And now, nearly two years after first listing the home, Lyons has won a bidding war on a 3,500-square-foot loft in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighbourhood, according to Curbed.

Real estate listing website StreetEasy says that the fashion designer paid $US500,000 over the asking price. And judging by the property photos, she’ll probably spend even more renovating the space to attain her former Park Slope townhouse’s splendor.

But Lyons — one of the most influential people in America — won’t be hemorrhaging money, especially because monthly maintenance for the home is only $US200, which the listing says is due to income from the building’s ground floor retail space (which is sadly not a J. Crew store).

