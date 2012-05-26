Jenna Jamseon Arrested For DUI—Here's Today's Buzz

GettyFormer porn star Jenna Jameson was arrested for suspicion of DUI early this morning in Los Angeles after being involved in a single car accident when her car struck … a pole. Fitting.

Wilmer Valderrama is being sued by his neighbours for partying too loudly. In the suit, filed in L.A. County Superior Court, the neighbour says he’s bothered by “ongoing and continuing loud and disturbing noises from the property.”

A slimmed down Kelly Clarkson takes the stage on her new show “Duets,” a singing competition show on ABC.

Bar Refaeli wears a black jumpsuit to celebrate being crowned number one on Maxim’s Hot 100 list at their party in New York City last night.

Check out a photo of Diana DeGarmo’s engagement ring from fellow “American Idol” alum Ace Young after his surprise proposal on the “Idol” finale this week.

Andy Samberg delivered a hilarious Class Day speech to Harvard’s Class of 2012 … and kisses the unassuming student who introduces him. Watch below:



Beyoncé’s first post-baby concert is TONIGHT at Revel resort and casino in Atlantic City. A lot went into the making of the show, watch how it all came together here:



