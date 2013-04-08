Jenna Jameson Arrested For Battery

Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson was arrested for battery on Saturday night in Newport Beach, California, reports TMZ.



The former porn star allegedly battered another individual, who then put Jameson under citizen’s arrest until the cops came.

Jenna was out to attend an early birthday party for herself at Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim later that night.

Monday marks Jameson’s 39th birthday.

Jameson was also arrested for a DUI last year, after crashing her car into a light pole.

After Saturday’s incident, Jameson tweeted to her over 525K followers:

No response from @ britneymarkham or if she was even the victim in question.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.