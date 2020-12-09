Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis has reportedly told associates she has coronavirus

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, Sidney Powell, right, with Jenna Ellis, left, attend a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.

Jenna Ellis, one of the lead lawyers on the Trump campaign’s legal team, has told associates she has the coronavirus, Axios reported Tuesday.

The news comes days after President Donald Trump announced that Rudy Giuliani, who is spearheading the legal team, had tested positive for the virus.

Both Ellis and Giuliani have crisscrossed the country in recent days to attend crowded, indoor Republican events focused on overturning the results of the 2020 election.

Ellis also attended a White House Christmas party on Friday that featured few masks and little social distancing, and Tuesday’s news has reportedly infuriated some staffers who are worried about whether they or their family members may have been exposed.

ABC News confirmed the reporting shortly after.

Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Both Ellis and Giuliani crisscrossed the country in recent days to attend crowded, indoor Republican events focused on discussing what the Trump legal team has described as widespread voter fraud and election-rigging, though they haven’t been able to prove the charges in court.

Axios and ABC News reported.

ABC News also reported that Ellis previously had COVID-19 over the summer.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan said that when he texted Ellis about his reporting on Monday night, she replied that it was “rude” to text her after midnight and added, “You must be more informed than me because I haven’t heard that.”

According to NBC News, more than 50 people in Trump’s orbit have tested positive for COVID-19 since October, including the president; first lady Melania Trump; Barron Trump; White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; senior counselor Hope Hicks; former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; senior advisor Stephen Miller and his wife Katie; and multiple other members of the White House staff and press corps.

It’s not clear when Ellis reportedly tested positive and whether the White House has begun contact tracing to gauge who else she may have exposed.

In the last several weeks, Ellis has participated in multiple news conferences that featured few masks and little social distancing and functioned as venues for her and Giuliani to air baseless conspiracy theories suggesting Democrats stole the election from Trump by colluding with “big media” and, in some cases, dead communist dictators, to propel President-elect Joe Biden to the White House.

Ellis also raised some eyebrows when she described the campaign’s legal shop as an “elite strike force,” given that it hasn’t won a single case out of more than two dozen legal challenges it’s filed since Election Day. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that despite Ellis’ position as one of the president’s chief lawyers, her legal background does not line up with the type of constitutional law experience required to prove a wide-ranging political conspiracy to void the results of an election.

