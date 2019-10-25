Jenna Dewan is happy to see Beyoncé figured out how to dance in heels: 'Now she walks perfectly'

Olivia Singh
Bravo and Joel C Ryan/Invision/APJenna Dewan said that Beyoncé used to dance incorrectly while wearing high heels.
  • Jenna Dewan appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday and was asked about her “No. 1 pet peeve when it comes to seeing pop stars dance.”
  • The “Gracefully You” author, who started her career in Hollywood as a professional dancer, said that she’s most bothered by singers who stomp while dancing, rather than “walking through your feet.”
  • Dewan said that “back in the day,” Beyoncé danced incorrectly, “but now she walks perfectly through her heels.”
  • “The whole world is about to come for me right now,” she continued. “Beyhive, I love Bey.”
  • Dewan added: “I worship her. I think she’s amazing.”
