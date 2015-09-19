Jenna Coleman is leaving 'Doctor Who'

Jethro Nededog
BBC AmericaJenna Coleman is moving on to Queen Victoria for ITV.

It is the end of an era for “Doctor Who.” Jenna Coleman is leaving the drama after about three years with the popular sci-fi series.

Coleman, who played companion Clara Oswald to both the Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who, announced her departure during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“I have left the Tardis – it’s happened,” she said, following reports earlier this week. “I’ve filmed my last scenes.”

She also posted her departure from the series on Twitter:

Coleman is leaving the series to play Queen Victoria from age 18 to her ascension to the throne for British channel ITV. She’s set to begin shooting soon.

Doctor Who Jenna Louise Coleman and Matt SmithBBC AmericaJenna Coleman, left, starred alongside Matt Smith for two seasons.

“[My exit has] been in the works for a very long time,” she said on the radio show. “[Writer] Steven [Moffat] and I sat down a year and a half ago and tried to work out the best place to do it and tell a really good story.

“We’re not going to give any details but it will happen at some point this season… We worked out a really good story arc out so hopefully people will love it.”

Coleman’s final season of “Doctor Who” debuts Saturday, September 19 at 9 p.m. on BBC America.

NOW WATCH: The BBC just finally dropped a new ‘Doctor Who’ trailer and it looks like terrifying fun

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.