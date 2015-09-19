Jenna Coleman is leaving 'Doctor Who'

BBC America Jenna Coleman is moving on to Queen Victoria for ITV.

It is the end of an era for “Doctor Who.” Jenna Coleman is leaving the drama after about three years with the popular sci-fi series.

Coleman, who played companion Clara Oswald to both the Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who, announced her departure during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“I have left the Tardis – it’s happened,” she said, following reports earlier this week. “I’ve filmed my last scenes.”

She also posted her departure from the series on Twitter:

Adventures to last me a lifetime. Thank you @bbcdoctorwho. But as they say ‘It ain’t over till it’s over’

— Jenna Coleman (@Jenna_Coleman_) September 18, 2015

Coleman is leaving the series to play Queen Victoria from age 18 to her ascension to the throne for British channel ITV. She’s set to begin shooting soon.

BBC America Jenna Coleman, left, starred alongside Matt Smith for two seasons.

“[My exit has] been in the works for a very long time,” she said on the radio show. “[Writer] Steven [Moffat] and I sat down a year and a half ago and tried to work out the best place to do it and tell a really good story.

“We’re not going to give any details but it will happen at some point this season… We worked out a really good story arc out so hopefully people will love it.”

Coleman’s final season of “Doctor Who” debuts Saturday, September 19 at 9 p.m. on BBC America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.