Photo: Jenn Sterger via SI

Jenn Sterger’s Versus show, “The Daily Line,” has been canceled due to “anemic ratings according Sports Business Daily‘s John Ourand.And not, you know, the other thing.



The show was getting about 53,000 viewers per episode, which was not good enough for even the Versus network.

