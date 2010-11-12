Jenn Sterger Meets With The NFL Over Brett Favre Nude Texts

Photo: NY Daily News

The New York Post reports that Jenn Sterger has finally met today with NFL investigators looking into text messages and voicemails sent to her by former Jets QB Brett Favre.Sterger, her lawyer, and her manager met with the head of NFL security at an “undisclosed location” in Manhattan.



Recent speculation was that the investigation would soon wither and die without the cooperation of Sterger, who would be key to any attempt to discipline Favre or the Jets for sexual harassment.

This should re-ignite talk of a suspension or retirement for the Vikings quarterback.

