We Found Jenn Sterger!

Word around the camp fire is that Jenn Sterger, the former Jets sideline host who was sext-ually harassed by Brett Favre, is now at a startup.She was just signed as a host for YouAre.TV, a startup that lets people be on game shows and win prizes from their web cams. Hopefully this TV stint will last a little longer than her last one.



YouAre.TV is starting to gain some traction underground. We hear they have more than one million viewers.

It produces original shows that air Mondays and Wednesdays at 9PM EST for prizes and more.

