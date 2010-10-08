Meet Jenn Sterger, The Woman Walloping Brett Favre's Career

Photo: SportsBank
Deadspin just published pictures of what are believed to be Brett Favre’s private parts that Favre allegedly took of himself and then sent to a Jets employee named Jenn Sterger.Who’s Jenn Sterger?
As ABC returned from a commercial break during a 2005 Florida State-Miami football game, the camera panned to the student section. It focused in on an attractive female student sporting nothing more than itsy-bitsy jean shorts and a bikini top.
The camera zoomed in, and ABC play-by-play man Brent Musburger quipped: '1,500 red-blooded Americans just decided to apply to Florida State.'
Here's where the killer combination of being an attractive female who loves sports came in handy. She penned a column every other Wednesday for more than a year.
She worked Sunday games as an in-house sideline reporter.
And that's how the magic happened. According to Deadspin:
'Sterger said that Favre first began to call her early in the season and leave strange, friendly messages on her voicemail. She played me one of these voicemails over the phone. It was Brett turning on the Mississippi simpleton charm on his way to practice giving Jenn a friendly good ol' boy hello to a pretty lady. It was odd, but nothing incriminating. Then the phone calls from Brett started to turn weird.'
It's a sports recap program on the Versus network that airs opposite SportsCenter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.