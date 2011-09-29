ESPN Anchor Jenn Brown Is The Newest GNC Spokesperson

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ESPN anchor Jenn Brown is the next GNC Live Well spokesperson, according to Big Lead Sports.GNC chose Brown because they felt she would:



“…educate aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts on living a healthy, athletic life – and how GNC products can help enhance and support those goals – through the use of social media, video, appearances and marketing materials.”

They also chose Brown because of her extensive sports knowledge and and experience as an Under Armour model. The deal was approved by executives at ESPN.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.