Inside The Disturbing Facebook War Aimed At A "Teen mum" Star

, one of the more embattled stars of MTV’s young-parents series “Teen mum,” was arrested today.



Evans violated her probation by failing a drug test.

The failed test reportedly came on the heels of a reunion between Evans and her ex-boyfriend, Kieffer Delp, who’s facing charges of his own for a June assault incident.

Now, we’re guessing you don’t know who Evans and Delp are.

But you’d be surprised how many people — of all ages — do.

And they’re weighing in with increasing ruthlessness on the reality stars’ social media pages.

The comments we’re printing here are the least of it — and the cumulative ugliness seems to have pushed Evans to the edge.

It feels like someone needs to step in here — but who?

We’re sure MTV would be quick to point out the huge buffer zone between them and responsibility for the way this matter has spiraled out of control.

They never told the spectators to jump into the ring — but they’re the ones who made it a sport.

Going forward, the network might want to tighten the contract terms of their stars’ use of social media — because clearly the stars themselves are unstable enough without the horde of random wolves intent on their destruction.

