Meet Jen Selter. Since March 2012, she’s amassed millions of followers on social media who wait daily for her latest fitness photographs and inspirational mantras.

Many of her followers know her as the “Belfie Queen” of Instagram, and she’s fast becoming the new “it-girl” for women’s fitness.

Produced by Sam Rega

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.