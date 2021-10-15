Jen Psaki took a dig at Trump’s role in the Capitol riot, saying Biden ‘has no intention to lead an insurrection’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a press briefing. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Psaki was asked whether Biden would regret releasing Trump-era documents about the Capitol riot.

A reporter said Biden may find himself subject to the same treatment by future GOP administrations.

She responded: “This president has no intention to lead an insurrection on our nation’s Capitol.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made a pointed reference to former President Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol riot, telling a reporter that President Joe Biden had “no intention” of leading an insurrection like his predecessor.

Psaki was asked by the CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe at Thursday’s regular press briefing whether Biden would regret waiving executive privilege on a set of documents from the Trump White House.

Trump had tried invoking executive privilege to stop the confidential documents from being released, but they are now set to be sent to the congressional committee investigating the insurrection.

Asked if Biden was concerned that an “extraordinary circumstance” would see a future administration releasing confidential documents from his administration, Psaki said: “I can assure you, Ed, that this President has no intention to lead an insurrection on our nation’s Capitol.”

Watch the moment here:

Psaki later said: “I think it is ultimately important for people to understand and remember that January 6 was an incredibly dark day – one of the darkest days in our democracy. There was an insurrection on our nation’s Capitol.”

“What we’re talking about here is getting to the bottom of that. Shouldn’t everybody want to get to the bottom of that? Democrats, Republicans, people who have no political affiliation whatsoever.”

Psaki went on to insist that Biden’s decision to release Trump-era White House documents was not setting a dangerous precedent that would lead to future Republican administrations releasing documents from Biden’s White House.

She said the “uniqueness” of the Capitol riot meant that normal rules did not apply and that the situation was without precedent.