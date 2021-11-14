White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Kamala Harris after a report about ‘exasperation and dysfunction’ in the vice president’s office

President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Vice President Kamala Harris is a “vital partner” to Biden.

Psaki’s tweet came after a CNN report that claimed Harris’ aides feel she is being sidelined by Biden.

A Harris spokesperson dismissed the CNN report as “gossip.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted in defense of Vice President Kamala Harris hours after a critical report alleged “exasperation and dysfunction” going on in her office.

“For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country-from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband,” Psaki wrote in a tweet Sunday night.

The tweet followed a report from CNN that said many of Harris’ aides feel she is being sidelined by President Joe Biden and that the vice president herself feels “constrained in what she’s able to do politically.”

Symone Sanders, a spokesperson for Harris, dismissed the report as “gossip” in a statement shared with the outlet and posted to Twitter.

“It is unfortunate that after a productive trip to France in which we reaffirmed our relationship with America’s oldest ally and demonstrated U.S. leadership on the world stage, and following passage of a historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create jobs and strengthen our communities, some in the media are focused on gossip – not on the results that the President and the Vice President have delivered,” Sanders said.