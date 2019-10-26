25 stunning photos of jellyfish in honour of World Jellyfish Day

Marisa Vega Photographer/Getty Images

November 3 marks World Jellyfish Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about these vibrant invertebrates.

Despite their soft appearance, some of these creatures can have a powerful and painful sting.

Here are 25 stunning images of these colourful creatures in honour of National Jellyfish Day.

Jiggly, colourful, and vaguely transparent, jellyfish are a fan favourite at any aquarium – not to mention they make a fantastic screensaver.

The invertebrate is so popular, there’s an entire day dedicated to raising awareness about jellyfish on November 3, fittingly called World Jellyfish Day.

In honour of the holiday, here are 25 stunning images and facts about these incredible creatures.

Despite their name, jellyfish aren’t fish as all. They’re actually invertebrates.

Krishan Lad / EyeEm / Getty Images

In their young stage of development, jellyfish are called polyps and will sometimes form colonies.

Alyssa Janco/Getty Images

While the Portuguese man o’ war has similar aesthetic qualities to jellyfish and is also an invertebrate, it isn’t a true jellyfish.

Bruno Guerreiro/Getty Images

The bodies of jellyfish are 95% water.

Chn Hng Yi / EyeEm / Getty Images

The life span of most jellyfish ranges from a few hours to a few months.

Feria Hikmet Noraddin / EyeEm / Getty Images

Some evidence suggests that jellyfish were around prior to the dinosaurs.

Jayme Godwin / EyeEm / Getty Images

Because jellyfish are invertebrates, they don’t have any bones. They’re also lacking a brain​ and a heart.

Wisarut Nussa / EyeEm / Getty Images

The little creatures have caused nuclear power plants to briefly shut down in Sweden, Scotland,​ the US, and other places by clogging their cooling systems. Though the incidents usually take less than a day to clear up, they can hold up the production of energy at the power plants.

susaro/Getty Images

The nervous system of a jellyfish is the most simplistic​ in the animal kingdom, in part because of its lack of a brain.

Carrie Anne Castillo/Getty Images

Jellyfish can asexually reproduce — meaning they don’t necessarily​ need a mate to have babies.

manoa/Getty Images

A group of jellyfish can be called a “smack,” though “swarm” is the more common term.

Vanessa Shaushkin / EyeEm / Getty Images

Over 60,000 jellyfish have lived in space, thanks to an experiment in which polyps were launched into outer space to test how they reacted to the lack of gravity.

Vertigo3d/Getty Images

Because it can return to its polyp phase at will, the Turritopsis dohrnii jellyfish is thought to be theoretically immortal.

Katrin Sauerwein / EyeEm / Getty Images

Jellyfish can range from sizes bigger than 2 meters in diameter …

Lucia Terui/Getty Images

… to less than 2 centimeters in diameter.

Auscape / Contributor / Getty Images

A jellyfish diet can consist of fish, shrimp, and small plants.

Katrin Sauerwein / EyeEm. / Getty Images

Some jellyfish can glow in the dark.

yangwenshuang/Getty Images

Jellyfish live all over the world and are found in every ocean.

~UserGI15667539/Getty Images

Over 2,000 species of jellyfish have been discovered.

Jayme Godwin / EyeEm / Getty Images

All jellyfish sting, but some pack more of a punch then others. Some species like the Irukandji jellyfish are known for their painful, barbed stings.

FluxFactory/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the sting of a box jellyfish can kill an adult human.

zoranm/Getty Images

Jellyfish can even sting you after they’re dead.

JoshMMoore/Getty Images

It’s a common misconception that peeing on a jellyfish sting can relieve the pain. In reality, it won’t do anything to the wound.

FluxFactory/Getty Images

A jellyfish’s glow can help protect it from predators.

alonsoleon9/Getty Images

Overall, these squishy animals are unique, ancient, and beautiful. There’s plenty to admire about jellyfish — just make sure to watch your step if you see one.

Alyssa Janco/Getty Images

