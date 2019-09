Casual coworking event Jelly goes back to Brooklyn tomorrow at a new venue in Williamsburg. Looking for press for your startup? Fortune writer Jessi Hempel is signed up to attend.



Related: NPR Joins ‘Jelly’ Coworkers On The Couch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.