Jelly Goes To Brooklyn. Will It Leave New York?

Photojojo‘s Amit Gupta is taking his fortnightly coworking get-together, Jelly, to Brooklyn this Friday. Seven people have signed up so far to work on their projects, including Insanely Great Tees‘ Dave Keay and Bleacher Report‘s William Cotton. Add your name to the list here. Jelly recently got a great write-up in Wired. No word yet on what will happen to the get-together when Amit moves to San Francisco at the end of the month.
