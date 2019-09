Jelly, the free, biweekly coworking event started by Photojojo founder (and recent Alley defector) Amit Gupta, appears to now have a regular home in Brooklyn. Join at least five NY entrepreneurs/creative-types tomorrow, and work on whatever you’re working on. Directions and sign-up info on the Jelly wiki.



