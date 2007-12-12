'Jelly' Coworkers Launch 'Hot-Or-Not' For Web Design

We’ve long assumed that not much actual work gets done at Jelly, the twice-a-month-or-so New York “coworking” meetups where a bunch of entrepreneur-types gather at someone’s apartment with laptops to work all day. But today, a neat web site is born, conceived at a Jelly earlier this fall: CommandShift3, a “Hot-or-Not”-style voting site for web design.



It’s pretty simple: Instead of rating babes, you pick which of two websites looks prettiest. (The name “command-shift-3” is a reference to the Mac OS keystroke command for taking a screen shot.) Behind the site: Erin Sparling, Darrell Silver, Lee Semel, and Jelly founder Amit Gupta, who recently left New York for greener pastures in San Francisco. After the jump, a screenshot of the screenshots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.