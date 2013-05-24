JELL-O Is Trying To Rebrand The Abbreviation 'FML' [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



JELL-O is trying to rebrand the meaning of “FML” with a hashtag campaign. “Most people think #FML stands for something negative, but JELL-O sees these tweets as a cry for help. A cry to: Fun My Life.” How will JELL-O help? Everyone who tweets with and #FML hashtag will be entered to win a branded “Fun My Life” customised package to “get their life back on track.” This is the company that tried to make the Mayan Apocalypse fun, after all. Check out the company’s website for more details. CP+B is leading the Twitter campaign.

Interpublic Group shareholders declined to publicly report on the number of women and minorities it hires.

Mondelez has changed its creative agency for Halls from JWT to Wieden + Kennedy. JWT worked with the brand for 40 years. W+K previously worked with Mondelez on its Oreo Super Bowl campaign.

Puma is trying to turn dance into a language.

Avocados from Mexico. Inc, a new marketing agency, appointed Arnold Worldwide as its integrated agency of record and allocated $36 million for the budget.

Deutsch LA created a new ad for its Beetle Convertible about a couple that takes a surprising drives around Fairbanks, Alaska. It was directed by Matthijs van Heijningen, who directed “The Bear” for Canal+.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

P&G CEO Bob McDonald Steps Down After Pressure From Bill Ackman, Activist Investor

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Is Targeted In An ‘Open Letter’ From One Of His Own Creative Directors

Not So Loud, Sir Martin (The Creative People Can Hear You)

The FTC Is Probing Whether Google Hurts Competitors In Web Display Advertising

Twitter Just Unveiled A Huge New Video Strategy

Eminem Is Suing Facebook For Allegedly Ripping Off His Song In Home ‘aeroplane’ Ad

Everyone Is Confused About The Pro-Gay, Pro-Gun Posters Plastered Over Washington State

Verizon And J.Lo Are Launching A Mobile Brand For Latinos

Kmart Is Betting Potty humour And Profanity Will Save Its Business

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.