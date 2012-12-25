JELL-O Takes Credit For Preventing The Mayan Apocalypse [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



JELL-O officially took credit for preventing last Friday’s impending Mayan apocalypse by offering the gods 2,012 pudding cups as an alternate sacrifice. CP+B made the spots.

Google poached Brian Wallace, Samsung’s former VP strategic marketing, to do marketing at Motorola.

According to the FTC, marketing to kids is down 19.5 per cent.

But, the FTC also says that $1.78 billion is spent on targeting kids with food marketing.

Deutsch, Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners, and Digitas are entering the final stages of Lenovo’s media review. It spent $30 million on media last year with [email protected] Saatchi & Saatchi will remain the company’s lead global creative agency.

The Cheesecake Factory sent people to walk all over Philadelphia popping balloons that smell like cheesecake, offering strangers a free slice.

Here’s Digiday’s list of the best YouTube brand channels of 2012.

The NY Times looks at how companies are carefully promoting their goods as “Made in the U.S.A.”

