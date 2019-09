The Jordan, Edmiston Group, Inc. (“JEGI”) announced today it hired Elizabeth Satin as Managing Director. Satin brings 19 years of experience from Lehman Brothers to JEGI’s M&A advisory practice, where she’ll focus on the media, communications, and business information services sectors.



Good timing, Elizabeth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.