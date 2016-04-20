Meet JeffThe420Chef the gourmet cook transforming traditional recipes into weed edibles

With his cannabis infused cooking, JeffThe420Chef is on a mission to help individuals who are sick or in pain. After 20 plus years as an executive in the underwear industry, Jeff, like many individuals today sought a second career in legal marijuana. Combining his love for cooking with his passion for helping individuals, JeffThe420Chef was born.

With multiple television and web appearances and a forthcoming book with HarperCollins, it’s clear that the market for cooking with cannabis is booming.

Produced by Sam Rega. Cinematography by Andrew Stern. Production manager Lauren Browning.

