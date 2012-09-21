Stephen Colbert Predicts Obama Will Pick A 'Gay Polar Bear' For The Supreme Court

It’s not that pesky gay marriage problem that’s the Supreme Court’s biggest issue this term. It’s who the next appointee will be.



After all, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is getting up there in years and if President Barack Obama is re-elected, she might consider retiring so Obama can choose the next justice.

And, according to Stephen Colbert, Obama will probably appoint “a gay polar bear” if any of the current justices resign.

But, only if that polar bear “votes liberally,” according to CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who recently appeared on Colbert’s show.

Above The Law first posted the pair’s tête-à-tête, in which Toobin theorized Chief Justice John Roberts shocked the country and upheld Obamacare because he didn’t want his court to get up in the “maelstrom of politics.”

Watch the full interview, courtesy of Above The Law:

