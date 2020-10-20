The New Yorker reportedly suspends Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself during a Zoom call

Paul Marotta/Getty Images Jeffrey Toobin.

The New Yorker magazine has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself while on a Zoom call, according to Vice News.

The video call where the incident occured was reportedly between Toobin and members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.

Toobin apologised, saying he “made an embarrassingly stupid mistake” and was under the belief that he was “off-camera.”

Toobin is also the chief legal analyst at CNN.

In a statement to Motherboard, Vice’s online magazine dedicated to technology and science, Toobin expressed regret for the incident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” he said. “I apologise to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

He added: “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Natalie Rabbe, a spokesperson for the New Yorker, announced the punitive action by the CondÃ© Nast publication.

“Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” she said.

According to Vice, Toobin’s CondÃ© Nast email address has reportedly been disabled.

In his last tweet on October 13, Toobin commented on the upcoming challenge to the Affordable Care Act during the Supreme Court nomination hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Judge #Barrett said the issue in the 11-10-2020 ACA case is just severability, not preexisting conditions and lifetime limits. Not true. In the case, the Trump Administration is asking the Supreme Court to strike down the entire statute. #BarrettHearing — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) October 13, 2020

However, on Saturday, Toobin appeared on CNN, where he is the channel’s chief legal analyst.

Toobin, one of the country’s most well-known legal journalists, has been a go-to media figure for Supreme Court news for decades.

