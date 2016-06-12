TOOBIN: We're in a really 'bizarre situation' with Donald Trump

CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin told Business Insider that Donald Trump’s rise to become the presumptive Republican nominee has fostered a “bizarre situation” in which many of the party’s top leaders have declined to support him.

“He is despised by many of the most prominent people in his own party,” Toobin told Business Insider on Friday.

“Mitt Romney was the nominee four years ago: not supporting him. Jeb Bush, George W. Bush, the last Republican president, not supporting him,” he added. “We’re in a bizarre situation.”

Toobin believes things have only gotten worse for Trump and his relationship with the party since he began attacking US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who is presiding over the civil cases against Trump University.

So will those in the party who appose Trump confront him at the Republican convention?

“Beats the hell out of me,” Toobin said. “But it’s going to be a lot better story than any political convention I have ever attended. I think the Republican Party is going to have to ask itself a lot of hard questions on how it got itself into this situation because Donald Trump is a very problematic candidate for president of the United States in the general election.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.