Former Enron CEO Jeff Skilling has reportedly reached a deal with federal prosecutors to get out of prison before his 24-year prison sentence is up. From CNBC:



Former Enron CEO Jeff Skilling to be released from prison more than 10 years early, in 2017, under new deal. — CNBC (@CNBC) May 8, 2013

