Jeffrey Sachs Says Democrats, GOP Both "Unrealistic" On Budget

Here’s an excellent video interview with Jeffrey Sachs. H/tip JESSE’S CAFÉ AMÉRICAIN.



Feb. 14 (Bloomberg) — Jeffrey Sachs, a professor at Columbia University, discusses President Barack Obama’s proposed $3.7 trillion budget for fiscal 2012 and the outlook for the global economy. Sachs, speaking with Carol Massar and Matt Miller on Bloomberg Television’s “Street Smart,” is the author of the book “The End of Poverty: Economic Possibilities for Our Time.”

Excerpt: (paraphrasing):

Our politics are driven just by the top. Our leadership doesn’t even exist… There are serious problems in this world, like our energy instability, global food instability, climate change – our country doesn’t even address these. The Republicans systematically say these problems don’t even exist. It’s a game, pure propaganda… We’re cutting the budget on things that are vital to our national security and our international security, like addressing climate. We’re stuck in a real game. I don’t approve what either party is saying, because they’re both on the take, because all of this is campaign financing games.

Here’s Jesse’s article on the same video:

Jeff Sachs Comments on the Obama Budget

Bloomberg Television has been airing corporate talking points (euphemism for propaganda) on the proposed US Federal budget all day.

Around 3 PM New York time today Professor Jeffrey Sachs of the Earth Institute at Columbia University came on Bloomberg live to purportedly talk about food costs.

He just left the anchorman Matt Miller yammering and speechless when he was asked about the budgeting process. He did not reach Jon Stewart stature, but as academics go he was quietly and remarkably blunt.

“Laffer Curve is nonsense.”

I am looking for a transcript or a video clip of this. It was classic. I doubt he will be invited back. Ever.

OMG I am still laughing at the look on the anchors’ faces. Carol Massar was stammering but pink shirted Matt Miller, spokesmodel for the pampered princes of Manhattan, looked like some Bowery bum had just urinated on his motorscooter.

Priceless!

– Jesse

