Jeffrey Rosen: Barack Obama Could Nominate Barack Obama For Supreme Court

Things are getting a little far-fetched in the who will take over the not yet abandoned Supreme Court post of John Paul Stevens.



Last week, Hillary Clinton’s name was tossed out there, and now George Washington law professor Jeffrey Rosen has thrown another unusual name into the mix: Barack Obama.

He does of course have the chops (president of Harvard Law Review, Constitutional law scholar) and the power (he could just nominate himself).

So will Obama pull a Dick Cheney and move himself from the selection committee to the main event? Of course not. But since we’re only in the hypothetical phase of nominations anyway, why not engage in the intellectual exercise?

The Washington Post: He’s too detached and cerebral. Too deferential to Congress. Too willing to compromise. And he’s too much of a law professor and not enough of a commander in chief, as Sarah Palin recently admonished.

These are some of the qualities for which the president, rightly or wrongly, is criticised. They are also the qualities that make him well suited for another steady job on the federal payroll: Barack Obama, Supreme Court justice.

Continue reading Rosen’s piece, which walks through the way he would fit, and wouldn’t, on the Court here.

