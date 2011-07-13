California's Highest-Paid State Employee Is An Allegedly Incompetent Surgeon Who Hasn't Treated A Patient In 6 Years

Photo: www.cdcr.ca.gov

California prison surgeon Jeffrey Rohlfing was fired in July 2005 for alleged incompetence.He spent the next four years on paid leave while fighting his termination in court. He won the case and was reassigned to High Desert State Prison in Susanville, where he spends his days reviewing medical histories, aka “mailroom” duty, because supervisors don’t trust his clinical skills.



This man earned an astonishing $777,423 last year, including back pay, making him California’s highest paid employee.

The LA Times has more on Rohlfing and corruption in state prisons >

See also: 16 reasons why California is the next Greece >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.