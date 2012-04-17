WATCH: GSA Official Literally Runs Away From Reporters After Pleading The Fifth

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.





Jeffrey Neely, as expected, invoked the Fifth Amendment today in the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee’s hearings on the General Services Administration’s lavish spending spree in Vegas and other places.

And then, after he left the proceedings, he ran away from a mass of reporters trying to track him down.

Fox captured the video of a bunch of reporters running after Neely. Some of them are lucky to catch him in the elevator. The elevator? In case of emergency, Neely, you use the stairs.

“Do you have anything to say, Mr. Neely?” one reporter asked.

Neely answered: “I do not.”

“There are assertions that your wife took travel with you. Is that true?” another reporter asked.

“I have no comment.”

Another reporter asked if he was “coming back” for more of the hearings, which drew another comment and a stern, “He’s not commenting, gentlemen,” from an adviser.

Finally, a reporter tried a prayer: “Are the accusations true?”

“No comment.”

Not much different from the hearings themselves.

Darrell Issa, the chair of the House committee, turned to Neely and pressed him, saying he is “uniquely positioned to help the committee understand. To that end, I must consider again to ask you to answer the questions.” Neely declined.

To each of Issa’s questions — on his current employment, if he authorised the GSA budget — Neely gave the same answer: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my fifth amendment constitutional privilege.”

Also today, new photos have emerged that give insight into Neely’s lavish spending spree in Las Vegas with his wife.

For all details on the GSA scandal, watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.